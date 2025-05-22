Salman Ali Agha optimistic about United's PSL 10 final chances

Islamabad United players celebrate after Ben Dwarshuis picks up a wicket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 Qualifier 1 against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 21, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: Islamabad United all-rounder Salman Ali Agha remains optimistic about his team’s chances of reaching the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 despite defeat in the Qualifier 1 against Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday.

United, chasing a formidable target of 210, were bowled out for 179 in 19.4 overs, handing Quetta a 30-run victory — their sixth consecutive win — and securing their place in a PSL final for the first time in six years.

Addressing the media after the match, Salman Ali Agha underlined the importance of regrouping and staying focused ahead of their next knockout fixture.

“Whoever we face, we’ll try our best to win the match,” Agha said.

When questioned about the team’s bowling performance, Salman acknowledged that it remains an area requiring improvement.

“We still have a chance to reach the final if we win our next match. There’s room for growth in our bowling, especially death bowling and we have to address that very quickly,” he said.

He also stressed the significance of momentum in the T20 format, saying, “I think T20 is all about momentum — if you have it, things work in your favour. We have to try to do well in all aspects of the game and play well for winning the match.”

Praising the team’s environment, Salman spoke highly of head coach Mike Hesson and his international experience.

“Mike Hesson is a very good coach. He’s created a positive environment within the squad,” he stated.

Reflecting on the loss, Salman pointed to missed opportunities in the latter stages of the game and the loss of key wickets.

“I think the Wicket was good and they [Quetta] scored an extra 10 to 20 runs. We gave away too many runs in the death overs and lost wickets early in the last part of the innings — that’s where the match slipped from our hands,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Saud-led Quetta Gladiators secured a spot in the PSL 10 final after defeating the defending champions on Wednesday.

For the unversed, Lahore Qalandars will take on Karachi Kings in the Eliminator match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Thursday.

The winner of that match will face Islamabad United in Qualifier 2 on May 23, with the victor advancing to meet Quetta Gladiators in the grand finale on May 25.