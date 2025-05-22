'We deserved the win': Sarfaraz Ahmed on Quetta's PSL 10 final berth

Quetta Gladiators team director Sarfaraz Ahmed addressing during the post match press conference after the team reaches the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final by beating Islamabad United in the Qualifier 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 21, 2025. - Screengrab

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators’ team director Sarfaraz Ahmed expressed his gratitude and satisfaction after his side secured a spot in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, crediting the team’s collective performance and strong leadership for their successful campaign.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the former Pakistan captain said Quetta’s convincing performance had rightfully earned them a place in the final.

“First of all, we thank Almighty Allah for helping us reach the final. Quetta played really well today and deserved the win, ” Sarfaraz said.

Reflecting on the team’s struggles in recent seasons, the wicketkeeper batter highlighted the remarkable turnaround this year and praised captain Saud Shakeel’s leadership as a key factor behind the resurgence.

“We haven’t played well in the last few seasons, but this time, we’ve performed impressively. Saud has done a great job with the captaincy this season,” he noted.

He also emphasised the strength in squad depth and the advantage of playing on familiar ground in Lahore, which served as Quetta’s home venue this season.

“We had impactful players on the side this season, Khawaja Nafey and Haseebullah Khan. We did not want to bench them but somehow we had players who performed well.

“Lahore, being our home ground this time, also gave us a significant advantage,” said Sarfaraz.

Commenting on the semi-final clash, the former Gladiators skipper lauded his team’s fielding effort, which he believes played a decisive role in their win over Islamabad United.

“Islamabad United had a strong and balanced side, but our fielding made the difference. Saud took a catch at the crucial juncture of the match. The boys did really well in the field, and it played a big part in our win,” he said.

The former Pakistan captain also took the opportunity to praise the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and tournament organisers for successfully reviving the PSL, which had faced uncertainty due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

“We want the players to rest for a day and then begin preparing for the final. And who knows—maybe it’ll rain and we win!” he said.

“The PCB, PSL management and franchises deserve credit for reviving the tournament and delivering a successful season,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Saud-led Quetta Gladiators secured a spot in the PSL 10 final after defeating the defending champions on Wednesday.

For the unversed, Lahore Qalandars will take on Karachi Kings in the Eliminator match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Thursday.

The winner of that match will face Islamabad United in Qualifier 2 on May 23, with the victor advancing to meet Quetta Gladiators in the grand finale on May 25.