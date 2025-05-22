Novak Djokovic claims first clay win of season in Geneva Open

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his Madrid Open 2025 Round of 64 match against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi at the Park Manzanares in Madrid on April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic secured his first claycourt victory of the 2025 season as the 24-time Grand Slam champion eased into the Geneva Open quarter-finals, defeating Hungary's Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday.

It was the Serbian's first win on clay since he claimed the gold medal at last year's Paris Olympics, having recently suffered early exits in Monte Carlo and Madrid.

Djokovic put on a commanding performance, wrapping up the 75-minute match without facing a single break point and dictating play from the baseline with sharp groundstrokes.

"My first win this season on clay. It's great to break the ice in a way," Djokovic said on court.

"It is a very demanding surface. We all know how tricky it is to play on clay, compared to the other surfaces, you always have to expect an extra ball, an extra shot.

"Today I think that (my serve) was my strongest shot. I think it makes life on the court a bit easier, so I am very glad to be able to play the best tennis when needed."

Novak Djokovic, who turns 38 on Thursday, continues his quest for a 100th tour title at the ATP250 event leading up to Roland Garros.

The victory comes just a week after Djokovic ended his six-month partnership with coach Andy Murray, with the former world number one confirming he will continue without a coach for now.

Novak Djokovic will next face Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the Geneva Open quarter-finals, looking to avenge his defeat to the 24-year-old in Madrid last month.