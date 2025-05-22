Haider, Sharafu power UAE to historic series victory over Bangladesh

UAE players celebrate with the trophy after beating Bangladesh in the third T20I at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on May 21, 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board

SHARJAH: Haider Ali’s economical bowling figures of 3/7 in four overs, followed by Alishan Sharafu’s unbeaten 68-run knock, led the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the third and final T20I here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The victory powered the hosts to clinch the three-match series 2-1, their first-ever bilateral series victory over a full-member International Cricket Council (ICC) member.

Put into bat first, the visitors could amass 162/9 in their allotted 20 overs despite opening batter Tanzid Hasan’s blazing 40 up the order.

Despite his cameo, Bangladesh had been reduced to 84/8 in 14 overs.

Following the slump, wicketkeeper batter Jaker Ali was joined by Hasan Mahmud in the middle before they put together a crucial 44-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

The fighting stand culminated in the penultimate over when Jaker was dismissed by Saghir Khan after top-scoring for Bangladesh with a 34-ball 41, laced with one four and three sixes.

Mahmud, on the other hand, batted until the end and walked back after scoring an unbeaten 26 off 15 deliveries.

He was adequately supported by number 11 Shoriful Islam, who chipped in with 16 not out from seven balls.

Haider Ali was the standout bowler for the home side as he picked up three wickets for just seven runs in his four overs. He was supported by Saghir and Matiullah Khan, who took two each, while Dhruv Parashar and Akif Raja made one scalp apiece.

Chasing a modest 163-run target, the hosts comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and seven balls to spare, courtesy of Sharafu’s unbeaten half-century.

The right-handed batter walked out to bat when the UAE were reeling at 14/1 in 1.3 overs and had lost their in-form captain, Muhammad Waseem. He, however, held the run chase together with an anchoring knock and eventually steered them to a historic victory.

Sharafu top-scored for the UAE with an unbeaten 68 off 47 deliveries, studded with five fours and three sixes.

For his match-winning half-century, Sharafu was adjudged the Player of the Match.

He was also involved in an unbeaten 87-run partnership with Asif Khan, who made 41 not out from 26 balls.

For Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Shoriful could pick up a wicket apiece.