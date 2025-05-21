Stephen Hendry names top five snooker players of all time

An undated picture of Stephen Hendry. — X/@SHendry775

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry revealed his top five snooker players of all time, while modestly leaving out himself.

The 56-year-old, widely regarded as one of snooker's all-time greats, having won the joint-most world titles in the modern era of the sport, humbly excludes himself when naming the sport's very best.

The Scot counted down from number one to five and ultimately chose the player widely considered the GOAT by most.

He named fellow seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan as No. 1, highlighting his worldwide popularity, thanks to his brilliance in the game.

"I’m going to put Ronnie at the top," said Hendry.

"Because obviously because of the success he’s had, the most successful snooker player of all time, but basically because of his cue ball control. Best I’ve ever seen. He’s an artist with the cue ball."

Hendry put Mark Williams second in the elusive list because of his recent performances, especially against John Higgins, whom he rated third best.

"Number two is very, very tough between John and Mark but I’m going to go with Mark," Hendry said.

"I’m going to go Mark basically for his record recently against John, that’s the only reason.

"Number three is obviously John Higgins. One of the greatest, if not the greatest match-player of all-time."

Despite his inability to perform up to his potential in recent years, Mark Selby was picked at number four in his list of top five cueists, citing his magnificent ball-striking abilities.

Hendry also revealed that he would have placed Selby second in the list had he continued his domination for the last six years.

"Number four would be number two if not for the last three, four, five, six years of his career where he’s not continued that domination of the game,’ said the seven-time world champion," he explained.

"Mark Selby is one of the all-time greats. In terms of ball-striking I don’t think there’s many above him."

Lastly, he picked Judd Trump as fifth despite him winning the world title only once.

"Number five. This could be out of two players," he said. "Judd Trump, for what he’s won, has got to be considered, but he’s only won one world title."