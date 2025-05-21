Manny Pacquiao comes out of retirement to challenge for Welterweight title

An undated picture of Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. — X/@MannyPacquiao

LAS VEGAS: Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is set to make a sensational return to the ring after a four-year pause, announcing on Wednesday that he will face World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight champion Mario Barrios here on July 19.

Pacquiao is now aiming to become boxing's oldest welterweight world champion.

Pacquiao made the announcement on social media, expressing his eagerness to make history once again.

"I'm back. Let's make history."

Pacquiao holds the record of the oldest welterweight champion, when he beat Keith Thurman in 2019 to claim the WBA (Super) world title at the age of 40.

Last week, the WBC stirred controversy by reinstating Pacquiao in their rankings at number five, fueling growing speculation about his potential comeback.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán justified the decision, stating that Pacquiao has been licensed by Nevada and has completed all medical tests.

"Pacquiao has been licensed by Nevada and passed all medicals and as legendary WBC champion has been approved to fight by our organisation."

The Filipino fought his last bout in August 2021 when he lost against Yordenis Ugas on points.

The boxing icon, a four-time welterweight champion, boasts a career total of 62 fights, with eight losses and two draws.

Following his retirement from the ring, he turned to politics in his native Philippines. However, his recent attempt to win a seat in the Philippine Senate was unsuccessful.