Quetta Gladiators edge past Islamabad United to reach PSL 10 final

Quetta Gladiators' players celebrate a wicket during their PSL 10 Qualifier 1 against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 21, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: A collective batting and bowling effort propelled Quetta Gladiators to a hard-fought 30-run victory over defending champions Islamabad United in the Qualifier 1 and qualify for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.



The United, however, remain in contention for PSL 10 final as they will take the winning team of the Eliminator 1 between arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings, scheduled to be played on Thursday.

Chasing a daunting 210-run target, the United were bowled out for 179 in 19.4 overs.

The United got off to a dismal start to the pursuit as they lost last match’s hero Alex Hales (zero) in the second over with just eight runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Rassie van der Dussen joined in-form Sahibzada Farhan for an anchoring 71-run partnership for the second until falling victim to Mohammad Wasim Jr in the ninth over.

The South African made 35 off 23 deliveries with the help of four fours and two sixes.

Farhan was then involved in a brief 22-run partnership for the third wicket with Salman Ali Agha until eventually falling victim to Usman Tariq in the 11th over.

He remained the top-scorer for the United with a 35-ball 52, laced with eight fours and a six.

His dismissal, however, sparked a middle-order collapse, which saw United lose three wickets in quick succession and consequently slip to 150/6 in 15.5 overs.

The United then suffered a decisive blow to their pursuit when Usman Tariq struck twice in the 18th over, dismissing set batter Agha and Naseem Shah (zero) on successive deliveries.

Agha scored 44 off 26 deliveries, hitting three fours and two sixes.

Experienced pacer Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Wasim Jr then swept away the United’s batting tail to lead the Gladiators to their first PSL final in six years.

Usman Tariq was the standout bowler for the Gladiators, taking three wickets for 32 runs in four overs, followed by Amir, Faheem and Wasim Jr with two each, while Abrar Ahmed made one scalp.

Opting to bat first, the Gladiators registered 209/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Gladiators got off to a shaky start to their innings as their skipper Saud Shakeel fell victim to Ben Dwarshuis in the second over with just 14 runs on the board.

Following the early setback, in-form Rilee Rossouw joined Finn Allen in the middle and the duo raised an anchoring 44-run partnership for the second wicket until the former was dismissed by Dwarshuis in the fifth over.

Rossouw mustered 16 off eight deliveries with the help of two fours and a six.

The Gladiators then suffered another blow inside the batting powerplay when Hasan Nawaz perished after scoring just six.

Allen was then involved in another crucial partnership for the Gladiators when he put together a 43-run partnership for the fourth wicket until both fell in successive overs, bringing the total down to 113/5 in 11.5 overs.

Allen scored 41 off 27 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries, while Fernando smashed two sixes and a four on his way to a 21-ball 32.

Following the back-to-back blows, Dinesh Chandimal and Faheem Ashraf turned the game on its head with a sensational sixth-wicket partnership, adding 95 off 49 deliveries.

The crucial stand eventually culminated with Ashraf’s dismissal off Salman Irshad on the penultimate delivery of the innings.

Ashraf scored a brisk 45 off 23 deliveries, studded with four fours and three sixes, while Chandimal top-scored with an unbeaten 48 off 28 balls, hitting as many boundaries.

For United, Dwarshuis and Salman Irshad led the way with two wickets each, while Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim chipped in with one apiece.