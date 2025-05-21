Casemiro rates current season as one of his most successful

Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates scoring their second goal at Old Trafford in Manchester on May 8, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has rated the 2024-25 season as one of the most successful in his glittering career, highlighting his hard work and dedication.

United are struggling in the Premier League as the sixteenth-placed team, but have a chance to finish the season with a Europa League trophy as they will play Tottenham in the final on Thursday.

Casemiro, one of the cornerstones of the club, having lifted 18 trophies, which included five Champions League titles with Real Madrid, has called the current season 'one of the most successful seasons' of his career.

Casemiro was expected to exit the club in January after failing to impress coach Ruben Amorim, who joined United in November last year.

But as the season passed, he emerged as one of the key players of the manager’s plans and helped the team to reach the final of the Europa League.

Casemiro rated the season as one of his best, as he proved himself as one of the main players for Amorim despite not being rated by the coach when he took over.

"This was one of the seasons I think I feel most proud of myself, because it was a position that it's been a long time since I've been through a moment like this, where the coach doesn't count on you, but you keep working, keep doing things well," Casemiro said.

The Brazilian praised himself for working hard and for turning things around.

"You can be sure that, of course, you want to win titles, but one of the most successful seasons of my career, without a doubt, was this one. For turning things around, with hard work and dedication," he added.