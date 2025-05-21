Ben Stokes says India to miss Virat Kohli’s ‘fighting spirit’ on England tour

England's Ben Stokes (right) and India's Virat Kohli (centre) involved in an argument during the first day of the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 4, 2021. — AFP

NOTTINGHAM: England Test captain Ben Stokes on Wednesday, commented on batting stalwart Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket, stating India will miss his fighting spirit and competitiveness on the field.

Kohli, last week, shocked the world when he announced his retirement through an emotional Instagram post, drawing the curtain on a red-ball career that spanned over 14 years.

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life," Kohli said in a social media statement.

The 36-year-old’s retirement came just over a month ahead of India’s five-match away Test series against England, where they will also be without their captain Rohit Sharma, who also bid adieu to the format earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes, while speaking at the press conference ahead of their only Test against Zimbabwe, revealed that he texted Kohli on his retirement, expressing displeasure over not getting to play against him during the upcoming series.

The all-rounder also lauded Virat Kohli for his consistent performances across formats, including in England, stating that the latter deserves all the accolades.

“What India will miss is his fighting spirit on the field, his competitiveness, his desire to win. He's made No. 18 his own - we might never see it on the back of another Indian shirt. He's been pure class for such a long time. I texted him saying it's going to be a shame not playing against him this time. I love playing against Virat. We've always relished the contest because we share the same mindset on the field - it's a battle,” said Stokes in a video shared by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

“He's been incredible. He deserves all the accolades. No doubt, there's been plenty of praise for him in India and here as well. He's done well in England too. In white-ball formats, he's been outstanding. One thing I'll always remember about Virat is how hard he hits the ball through the covers - that cover drive will live long in the memory," added Stokes.