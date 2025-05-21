Fred Vasseur defends Lewis Hamilton amid criticism

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton arrives ahead of the race at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola on May 18, 2025. — Reuters

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has come to the defense of Lewis Hamilton, urging the media to stop scrutinising the seven-time world champion's form since joining Scuderia Ferrari.

The British driver has faced ongoing criticism for his lack of standout results following his high-profile move from Mercedes. His best performance so far came at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, where he finished fourth — his most promising result in Ferrari colors.

Despite the underwhelming results, Vasseur remains firmly supportive of Hamilton. He continues to praise the British driver's commitment and talent, expressing full confidence in his capabilities.

Earlier this week, when asked yet again about Hamilton's performance, Vasseur responded firmly: "You have to stop this."

He acknowledged that the team hasn’t had the start they hoped for but emphasised the need for patience, unity, and hard work to turn things around.

“It is not that he is doing a good weekend and everything is perfect, and when he is not having a good weekend, it is a disaster. We just have to take it easy and stay calm and work together."

Even after his initial plea, reporters continued to press questions about Hamilton, prompting Vasseur to reiterate his stance.

“You have to stop,” he insisted. "Every single driver is working on himself, working with the team, trying to develop something, trying to do a better job.

Vasseur also stressed that results come from consistency and teamwork, not sudden changes.

"It is not that on a Saturday evening he is not well prepared, not in a good condition with the car, and then on Sunday he is a magician and everything is perfect. We just have to stay calm," he said.

"Obviously, he did a very good job in China, did a very good job at Imola and step-by-step, we will get there," he concluded.