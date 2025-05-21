Jalen Williams fined $25K over profane shirt

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams celebrates after scoring against the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 18, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for wearing a shirt with profane language during a postgame media session, the league announced Tuesday.

The fine was imposed by Byron Spruell, President of League Operations.

Although Williams did not use any profanity while speaking to reporters, the NBA took issue with the language displayed on his shirt during the interview.

Williams wore the shirt following the Thunder’s dominant 125–93 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, which secured Oklahoma City’s win in Game 7 of their playoff series.

The 24-year-old star contributed 24 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in the game, helping lead the Thunder to the Western Conference Finals, where they will face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Earlier in the playoffs, the Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round before overcoming the Nuggets.

In his third season with Oklahoma City, Williams has been a standout performer, averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists over 69 games, earning his first NBA All-Star selection this year.

He is currently averaging 19.6 points per game in the playoffs.

While some may view the fine as strict for a fashion choice, the NBA’s stance is firm: profanity, whether spoken or displayed, violates league policies and results in financial penalties.

It is pertinent to mention that the Western Conference Finals between the Thunder and Timberwolves will begin Tuesday in Oklahoma City.