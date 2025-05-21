Pep Guardiola bids emotional farewell to Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in a match against AFC Bournemouth on May 20, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Manchester City captain Kevin De Bruyne brought the curtain down on an illustrious 10-year career at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, as manager Pep Guardiola bid him an emotional farewell with tears in his eyes.

City won the match against Bournemouth 3-1 in a crucial penultimate Premier League game that saw them climb to third in the table, but after the match, it was all about De Bruyne, as he was playing his last game for the club.

A post-game video tribute featured former City teammates including Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Fernandinho, Vincent Kompany, Joe Hart and Leroy Sane, who wished the departing midfielder.

"Congratulations for your career, it was an honour to play with you, I wish you all the best my friend, of course you are a legend at Manchester City. And me too. See you bro," Aguero said.

De Bruyne announced last month that he would leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Guardiola expressed his feelings and mentioned that they will miss him, while also appreciating his performance in the match.

"It's a sad day. He will be missed," Guardiola said.

"On the other side, I think it was a lovely day for him to make again a contribution to achieve that victory that is of massive importance."

In response to a question regarding whether De Bruyne is irreplaceable, Guardiola acknowledged, highlighting his contributions to the club.

"There are players who are irreplaceable, of course, so difficult to do. It's not about how much they provide in goals or assists or incredible steals. (It's) the connection, the way you play, and year by year, provide for this club that the people love." Guardiola said.

The club announced after Tuesday's game that they would erect a statue of De Bruyne outside the Etihad.