Dave Allen reveals boxer who hits harder than Fury, Joshua, Dubois

An undated photo of British heavyweight boxer Dave Allen. — Instagram/whiterhino_21

British heavyweight boxer Dave Allen has ranked veteran fighter Derek Chisora as the hardest puncher he has encountered in his career, despite having faced some of the biggest names in boxing.

Allen, who has shared the ring in sparring sessions with the likes of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Daniel Dubois behind closed doors, says none of them hit harder than Chisora.

While Allen has suffered professional defeats to top contenders such as David Price, Dillian Whyte, and Luis Ortiz, he recently secured one of the biggest wins of his career — a fifth-round knockout of rising heavyweight Johnny Fisher, known for his own punching power.

Allen said that when it comes to one-punch power and brute force, Chisora is the strongest opponent he has faced so far.

“I think for one punch power, Derek Chisora. Obviously, I don’t think he was the best, but in terms of one-punch power and brute force, it is him. His right hand was very heavy. Not the quickest and not much disguise to it. I could see it coming, and I could brace for it, but I felt it, that is for sure.” Allen Said.

Allen also compared Chisora’s punching style to that of Anthony Joshua, noting the difference in their technique.

“He’s a different kind of puncher compared to someone like Anthony Joshua,” Allen explained.

“Joshua is a lot faster and sharper, while Chisora’s punches are more concussive. Joshua gave me more trouble in sparring, but when it comes to raw, brute power, it is Chisora,” he added.

Chisora, 41, boasts 23 knockouts in his 36 wins, underlining his reputation as a powerful puncher.

Having defeated Otto Wallin in his 49th professional bout, the British veteran is now eyeing his 50th and potentially final fight — one he hopes will be a shot at a world title.