Palestine beat Pakistan to clinch West Asia Baseball cup title

An undated picture of Palestine National Baseball Team. - X/PalestineNationalBaseball

IRAN: Palestine emerged victorious against defending champions Pakistan, securing the title after a nail-biting extra inning in a dramatic final of the West Asia Baseball Championship.

The match, held in Karaj, ended 5-4 in favor of Palestine following a 4-4 deadlock in the regulation nine innings.

Palestine made an impressive start, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning and extending it to 4-0 with three more runs in the third.

The early pressure put Pakistan on the back foot, but the Green Shirts showed resilience.

They scored one run in the fourth inning and added another in the top of the fifth to narrow the gap to 4-2. However, Palestine countered with a run in the bottom half to maintain their lead.

Pakistan mounted a spirited comeback in the ninth inning, scoring twice to level the game at 4-4 and force an extra inning.

Despite the momentum, Pakistan failed to capitalise in the extra frame, while Palestine managed a crucial run to seal a historic win and lift the West Asian title.

Earlier, in the third-place playoff, host nation Iran defeated India.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan had a strong run leading up to the final, topping Group B with dominant performances.

They began their campaign with a 10-6 win over Bangladesh, followed by a resounding 14-0 victory against hosts Iran. In the semifinals, Pakistan overwhelmed arch-rivals India with a commanding 14-1 triumph.