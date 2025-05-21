PSL 10: Gladiators win toss, elect to bat against United in Qualifier 1

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel speaks at the toss for their PSL 10 Qualifier 1 against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 21, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and opted to bat first against defending champions Islamabad United in the Qualifier 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Rilee Rossouw, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

Islamabad United: Sahibzada Farhan, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, James Neesham, Muhammad Ghazi Ghouri, Imad Wasim, Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah and Salman Irshad.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

United and Gladiators have come face to face 21 times since the advent of the marquee league in 2016 with the latter boasting a narrow lead in their head-to-head record with 11 victories.

Matches: 21

Quetta Gladiators: 11

Islamabad United: 10

FORM GUIDE

The two teams enter the match with contrasting momentums in their favour as United could won only one out of their last five matches, while Gladiators are unbeaten in their previous five games, including a washout against Lahore Qalandars.

Gladiators finished at the top of the PSL 10 standings with 15 points, while United secured 12.

Quetta Gladiators: W, W, W, NR, W (most recent first)

Islamabad United: W, L, L, L, L