Quetta Gladiators get major boost ahead of PSL 10 Qualifier 1

Quetta Gladiators' skipper Saud Shakeel celebrates after taking wicket with team-mates during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on April 18, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators have received a significant boost ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 Qualifier 1 clash against defending champions Islamabad United, scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Former Gladiators captain Rilee Rossouw has officially rejoined the squad just in time for the crucial playoff encounter.

The franchise announced his arrival through a social media post with the caption, "The most awaited arrival 🙌 Rilee Rossouw joins #PurpleForce just in time to power Gladiators' playoffs push."

Rossouw has been in excellent form this season, amassing 234 runs in nine matches at an impressive average of 39.00 and a strike rate of 175.93, showcasing his value in the middle order.

Quetta Gladiators, led by Saud Shakeel, finished the league stage on top of the PSL 10 points table with seven wins, two losses, and one rain-affected match out of their ten games.

Young middle-order batter Hassan Nawaz is the team's leading run-scorer, with 317 runs in 10 matches at an average of 63.40 and a strike rate of 159.29, including two half-centuries and one century.

On the bowling front, mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed has been a standout performer, securing 15 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 18.20 and an economy rate of 7.47, making him the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

Quetta Gladiators squad for PSL 10: Saud Shakeel (c), Avishka Fernando, Faheem Ashraf, Finn Allen, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Dinesh Chandimal, Khurram Shahzad, Hasebullah Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Hassan Nawaz (E), Muhammad Zeeshan (E), Ali Majid, Shoaib Malik, Danish Aziz.