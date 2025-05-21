Jon Jones hints at UFC comeback after long rest

An undated photo of American MMA fighter Jon Jones. — Reuters

The current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones on Tuesday, hinted at his comeback to the Octagon by posting a cryptic video on Instagram.

Jones released a series of mixed messages about his comeback and a fight with Tom Aspinall, 18 months after it was discussed for the first time.

Jones holds the heavyweight UFC title, while Aspinall owns the interim belt; the most anticipated bout has yet to take place.

Jones, who captured the vacant heavyweight title in March 2023 at UFC 285 by submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round, has defended the belt only once — against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November 2024.

Meanwhile, the British MMA fighter won the interim title by stopping Sergei Pavlovich, when Jones was injured and then successfully defended it in July 2024.

On Tuesday, a video of Jones went viral, saying, “I’m done.”

On the same day, Jones took to Instagram to post a clip in his story, captioned, “Have you ever seen a dog correct another dog like this?”

The video featured one dog barking nonstop at another dog, but then a third dog shows up and quickly makes the barking dog calm down and submit.

“What I feel like returning to the UFC after some much needed downtime,” Jones wrote.

Jones also responded to criticism, addressing the growing pressure from fans, calling for the unification bout.

“Yall barkin up the wrong tree, I told the UFC my plans a long time ago. I have no clue why they haven’t shared them with you guys yet.

“Lol do I come across as the type of person who cares about things like [being stripped of the title] [...] This, this attitude, right here is making me a very wealthy man. This desperation [from fans] is incredibly lucrative, so thank you. Keep it coming.”