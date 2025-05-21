Novak Djokovic to head into French Open coachless

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his round of 64 match against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi on April 26, 2025. — Reuters

24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has decided to go without a coach following his split from Andy Murray last week, international media reported on Wednesday.

Djokovic's high-profile partnership with three-time Grand Slam champion Murray lasted only six months, but the Serb said his respect for Britain had only grown in that time.

Djokovic told reporters on Tuesday, a day before facing Marton Fucsovics at the Geneva Open, that he does not need a coach.

He expressed that he feels comfortable with the people around him and that they will make a decision after a few tournaments.

"At the moment, I'm not in need of a coach. I don't need to rush in any context. I feel comfortable with the people around me," he said.

"In the next few tournaments, we'll see what happens."

Djokovic was defeated at the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open in straight-set losses last month, and was not in great form heading into the French Open, scheduled to commence this Sunday.

Notably, Novak Djokovic had appointed fellow former world number one Murray ahead of this year's Australian Open and said in February he would continue working with him for an indefinite period.

He further expressed that he respects Andy and will continue to do so, adding that he appreciates him even more as a person, noting how genuinely kind he is.

"We felt like we couldn't get more out of that partnership on the court, and that's all there is to it," stated Djokovic.

"My respect towards Andy remains the same, even more actually, I got to know him as a person."