Rohit Sharma set to undergo surgery: reports

An undated picture of Rohit Sharma. — ICC

India’s veteran batter Rohit Sharma is reportedly set to undergo surgery on his left hamstring following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, the decision to proceed with the surgery has been in the pipeline for a while. With the ODI calendar this year being relatively light compared to the Test and T20 formats, the post-IPL window presents an ideal opportunity for the surgery.

The 38-year-old has been managing a hamstring issue for several years, but due to the demands of international cricket and his leadership responsibilities, he has consistently deferred treatment.

However, with his retirement from both T20Is and Test cricket over the past 12 months, he now has more flexibility in his schedule to focus on rehabilitation.

With his sights firmly set on leading India at the 2027 ODI World Cup, he is looking to resolve a long-standing injury that has troubled him for nearly half a decade.

Sharma is expected to require around four months of recovery time, similar to his recovery from a quadriceps tendon surgery in 2016.

India’s next scheduled ODI series is against Bangladesh in August. Another potential assignment, the Asia Cup 2025 also remains uncertain due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

The next ODI series is against Australia in October 2025, giving Rohit a well-timed target for his return.

It is pertinent to mention that Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect a few days ago. He represented India in Tests, accumulating 4301 runs at an average of 40.57 with the help of 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries.