Star Bangladesh pacer withdraws from Pakistan T20I series

The Bangladesh cricket team along with the BCB President Faruque Ahmed pose for an official photograph in Dhaka on February 12, 2025. - BCB

Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana, along with two key support staff members, has withdrawn from the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan, scheduled to begin later this month.

This announcement comes shortly after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a revised schedule for the series.

Originally planned as a five-match contest, the series has now been shortened to three games, set for May 28, May 30 and June 1, all to be played in Lahore.

However, Nahid Rana, trainer Nathan Keily, and fielding coach James Pamment will not be part of the touring party.

Chairman of Cricket Operations for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Najmul Abedeen Fahim confirmed the development during a press briefing at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

"From the team announced earlier, Nahid Rana has withdrawn himself; he is not going. From the coaching staff, Jimmy and Nathan, our fielding coach and trainer, are not going either. The rest of them are going," Fahim stated.

Fahim added that while some players initially expressed hesitation about traveling, they eventually decided to participate.

“There was some discomfort among a few players at first, but they reconsidered and felt the challenges would not be as difficult as expected, so they are all going now,” he said.

Regarding Nahid’s withdrawal, Fahim pointed to the psychological impact of recent incidents during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

"Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain have faced such incidents that it’s quite natural to be traumatised. So there’s nothing to blame, and maybe that’s why he has withdrawn himself," he explained.

In a positive update, Fahim confirmed that Mustafizur Rahman, currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, will join the Bangladesh squad for the Pakistan series, providing a significant boost to the team.

Originally, the series was scheduled to begin on May 25 in Faisalabad.

However, geopolitical tensions between Pakistan and India caused disruptions, including the suspension and later resumption of PSL 10, which led to the revised series schedule.

Meanwhile, experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Litton Das will lead Bangladesh in the upcoming series, having been formally named the T20I captain after Najmul Hossain Shanto relinquished the role earlier this year.

Off-spinner Mahedi Hasan will serve as Das’s deputy on the UAE and Pakistan tours.

Bangladesh squad for T20Is series against Pakistan:

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-capt), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Shoriful Islam

Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series schedule: