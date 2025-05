Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 10, QG vs IU today Qualifier 1

Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United face off in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 Qualifier 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 21, 2025. — Geo Super

LAHORE: The Qualifier 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is currently underway between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Rilee Rossouw, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

Islamabad United: Sahibzada Farhan, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, James Neesham, Muhammad Ghazi Ghouri, Imad Wasim, Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah and Salman Irshad.