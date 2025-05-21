Hamza Khan, Ashab Irfan advance to quarter-finals of South Australian Open

By Faizan Lakhani
May 21, 2025
An undated picture of Pakistan's squash players Ashab Irfan (right) and Hamza Khan. Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan's Ashab Irfan and Hamza Khan have secured quarterfinal berths on Wednesday at the South Australian Open Squash Championship with victories in the second round at Adelaide.

The top-seeded Ashab defeated Hong Kong's Leo Chung 11-7, 11-5, 11-5, dominating in a 35-minute match.

Sixth-seeded Hamza fought back after losing the first game against Egypt's Shady Sherbiny to win the match 3-1 with scores of 5-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-4 in a 48-minute contest.

Khan, 20, will face Japan's fourth-seeded Tomo Endo in Thursday's quarterfinals, while Irfan, 21, takes on Malaysia's Joachim Chuah.

The tournament, being played in Adelaide, is a PSA Challenger Tour 9 event and offers a total prize money of USD 9,000 for both men and women.

Both Pakistani players received first-round byes in the 24-player draw.

