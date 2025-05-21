Pep Guardiola threatens to leave Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 2, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has issued a strong warning to the club’s hierarchy, stating he will leave if the squad is not reduced ahead of next season.

The Spaniard expressed frustration after being forced to leave out five senior players during City’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola has said that he wants a smaller squad for next season; otherwise, he will leave the club, as it is difficult for him to leave out senior players.

"I said to the club I don't want that. I don't want to leave five or six players in the tribune," Guardiola said.

"I don't want that. I will quit. Make a shorter squad, I will stay. It's impossible for my soul to give [leave] my players in the tribune, that they cannot play."

The players left out of the matchday squad included Rico Lewis, Savinho, Abdukodir Khusanov, James McAtee, and Claudio Echeverri.

Guardiola also made tough selection choices in the FA Cup final loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday, reinforcing his belief that the squad is too large.

Following City’s first trophyless season since 2017, Guardiola has begun rebuilding and is now pushing for a leaner squad to maintain competitive balance and emotional harmony within the team.

“I don’t want to have 24, 25, 26 players when everyone is fit,” he said. "If I have injuries, unlucky. We have some players for the academy and we do it."

"[We] cannot sustain for the emotion of the club, the soul of the team, create another connection with each other that this season we lost it a bit," he concluded.