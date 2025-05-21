Brendon McCullum defends England players amid Golf criticism

England Head Coach, Brendon McCullum during the England nets session at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground on February 05, 2025 in Nagpur.. - AFP/file

NOTTINGHAM: England cricket team head coach Brendon McCullum has responded to criticism surrounding the team's off-field activities—particularly their fondness for golf—urging fans to focus on the players' dedication and the goals they are striving to achieve.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday before England’s Test summer opener against Zimbabwe, McCullum defended the squad and highlighted the importance of reconnecting with supporters.

"With a bit of idle time, we get the opportunity to retrospectively look at things and see where things have been over the last few years. The exercise, designed to focus minds, brought a worrying thought to the fore. Rogue comments that suggest a lack of appetite or care mixed in with the odd poor result had created a disconnect between the team and their fan,” McCullum said.

The 43-year-old revealed that during a recent team meeting in London, discussions centered around how the team is perceived and how they can better represent the values.

"If we look at it at the start, I think people were excited by the way that we played. They were enthralled by the freewheeling type of cricket that we played, and – I am guessing here - but I feel as if they felt a sense of belonging to that type of group,” he said.

He expressed his ambitions for England’s red-ball side, calling the upcoming season—which includes a five-match series against India and an Ashes campaign—a real opportunity to define a legacy.

“We are not settling for being just good. We want to push this team to its highest possible level and inspire the next generation to choose cricket. That means winning, but also carrying ourselves in a way fans can relate to,” he stated.

McCullum further stated that performances on the field must be matched by integrity off it and he urged fans to continue supporting the team.

"We also want to be a strong representation of the English fans. We want the English fans to feel as if they are a part of this journey with us as a team as well. There is some things we need to do to make sure that we bring everyone along for the ride as well and that includes winning,” he concluded.