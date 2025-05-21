Aaron Judge shines as Yankees crush Rangers in MLB showdown

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his two run home run against the Texas Rangers with teammates in the dugout during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium in Bronx on May 20, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Aaron Judge’s two-run homer, combined with Will Warren’s career-high 10 strikeouts, powered the New York Yankees to a 5-2 victory over the Texas Rangers in Major League Baseball (MLB) at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Warren (3-2) allowed five hits and one walk over five and two-thirds innings, striking out 34 batters across his last four outings.

His strong performance was bolstered by standout defensive plays from catcher Austin Wells in the first inning and third baseman Oswald Peraza in the sixth, both involving the same Rangers player, Josh Smith.

Ben Rice opened the scoring for the Yankees, hitting a solo home run in the second inning off Rangers starter Patrick Corbin (3-3), and later added a sacrifice fly in the fourth to extend the lead.

Anthony Volpe contributed with an RBI double in the sixth, increasing the Yankees’ advantage to 3-0. Judge then delivered his AL-leading 16th home run in the eighth inning, finishing the game with an impressive .403 batting average.

For the Rangers, Jonah Heim hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, but it was too little, too late. This marked Texas’ third loss in four games, ending their six-game winning streak.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was ejected in the sixth inning by plate umpire Carlos Torres after disputing a pitch call that went in Judge’s favor.

Patrick Corbin pitched five innings for the Rangers, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out three and walking two.

The Yankees will send Ryan Yarbrough to the mound against Rangers’ Jacob deGrom in the second game of the three-match series on Wednesday.