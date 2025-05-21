When will BCCI announce Test captain, squad for England series?

An undated picture of India' test squad. — AFP

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to announce India’s new Test captain and squad for the upcoming five-match series in England on May 24.

The series, which begins on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds, marks the start of India’s campaign in the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

It will also be India’s first major red-ball assignment since the retirement of veteran opener and captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket.

According to Indian media reports, Shubman Gill is currently the frontrunner to take over the Test captaincy.

The 25-year-old has long been seen as a future leader, and his consistent performances, composure under pressure, and maturity have reportedly impressed the selectors.

While pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was also under consideration, concerns regarding his injury history appear to have prompted the selectors to look for a more long-term leadership option.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has already named an 18-member India A squad for a two-match first-class series against England A, scheduled before the main series.

Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the side, with wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel appointed as vice-captain.

India A squad against England A:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (vice-capt & wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande and Harsh Dubey.

Schedule for India’s tour of England 2025:

1st Test: June 20–24 (Leeds)

2nd Test: July 02–06 (Birmingham)

3rd Test: July 10–14 (Lord’s)

4th Test: July 23–27 (Manchester)

5th Test: July 31–August 04 – (The Oval)