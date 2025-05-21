PCB announces revised schedule for Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series

Haris Rauf of Pakistan looks on during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval on November 06, 2022 in Adelaide, Australia. - ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the revised schedule for the much-anticipated three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

The series will be held at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium from 28 May to 1 June.

The action-packed series will begin with the first T20I on Wednesday, 28 May, followed by the second match on Friday, 30 May. The third and final T20I is scheduled for Sunday, 1 June.

Bangladesh is set to arrive in Lahore on 25 May, with training sessions planned for 26 and 27 May to ensure optimal preparation ahead of the series. All three matches will start at 8:00 PM local time.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the 16-member squad for the upcoming series on Wednesday.

This series will mark the first official assignment for newly appointed head coach Mike Hesson.

The newly announced squad notably excludes major players such as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi, suggesting a possible change in direction under Mike Hesson’s leadership.

Meanwhile, pacer Hasan Ali has returned to the T20I side after last playing against Ireland in 2024.

Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub have also rejoined the squad following their recovery from injuries that kept them out of key tournaments, including the 2025 Champions Trophy and New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan.

Originally scheduled as a five-match series with games in Faisalabad, the Bangladesh tour was reduced to three matches due to logistical and security concerns.

This adjustment was finalised after a productive meeting between PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials, including Chairman Nazmul Abedeen and President Farooq Ahmed.

Following the discussions, both boards agreed to proceed with the revised series, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining strong cricketing ties.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper), and Saim Ayub.

Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series schedule: