Veteran all-rounder ends 13-year stint with Barbados Royals in CPL

Barbados Royals all-rounder Jason Holder celebrates a wicket with teammates against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match at North Sound on September 1, 2024. — CPLT20

BARBADOS: West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has parted ways with his longtime franchise Barbados Royals, ending a 13-year association.

Holder, one of the most experienced player in Caribbean cricket, will now join St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (STKNP) as part of a key player transfer move ahead of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft next month.

The transfer marks a major shift in the CPL landscape, as Holder had been with the Royals since the tournament's inception in 2013.

During his tenure, he played 104 matches, claiming 97 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls, and scored 1169 runs at a strike rate of 129.60. His time with the Royals included two championship titles—in 2014 and 2019.

The move is part of a wider trade deal between the franchises. Alongside Holder’s switch to the Patriots, middle-order batter Alick Athanaze also joins STKNP, while Sherfane Rutherford moves to the Royals.

Rutherford has previously played for both Guyana Amazon Warriors and STKNP and now heads into his third CPL franchise.

Athanaze, who made his international debut in 2023, had only represented the Royals in the CPL so far. In 19 matches, he scored 344 runs at an average of 22.93, striking at 106.83 with a single half-century.

The Patriots will hope that these changes spark a turnaround in their fortunes after finishing last in the 2024 season, managing just one win in 10 games.

It is pertinent to mention that the CPL 2025 season is scheduled from August 15 to September 22. St Lucia Kings will enter the tournament as the defending champions.