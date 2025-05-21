Cricket Australia announce unexpected venue for Sri Lanka A series

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne celebrates with team after dismissing Harshit Rana during the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India in Perth on November 22, 2024. — AFP/file

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday announced the venue for the upcoming Sri Lanka A series. Darwin will host the series, which is set to begin on July 4, marking the return of first-class cricket to the region after a 19-year gap.

This historic return to red-ball action in Darwin will see first-class cricket played in the city for the first time since 2006, when Australia A took on Pakistan A and India A faced New Zealand A.

The tour will include three 50-over matches and two four-day games. The opening first-class match will be played on a drop-in pitch at Marrara Stadium, which is also set to host two T20Is between Australia and South Africa in August this year.

CA views the series as a key part of Darwin’s cricketing resurgence and an opportunity to test the venue for future international fixtures.

Notably, Marrara is being considered to host one of the two Tests against Bangladesh in 2026, moved forward from their original March 2027 window to accommodate the 150th anniversary Ashes Test at the MCG.

CA’s Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling Peter Roach welcomed the announcement, highlighting its value for player development and year-round cricket opportunities in the country.

“It’s fantastic to confirm a multi-format series which gives the next crop of emerging cricketers excellent development opportunities throughout the Australian winter,” Roach said.

“Darwin’s dry season weather between May and September offers both the Northern Territory and Australian Cricket an incredible winter opportunity which allows cricket to be played in Australia all year round,” he concluded.

Australia A vs Sri Lanka A series schedule:

July 4: First 50-over match (D/N)

July 6: Second 50-over match

July 9: Third 50-over match

July 13 - 16: First four-day match

July 20 - 23: Second four-day match