Shai Gilgeous-Alexander powers Thunder past Timberwolves in NBA Playoffs

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the fourth quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on May 20, 2025. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander powered the Oklahoma City Thunder to a commanding 114-88 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game One of the NBA Western Conference Finals at the Paycom Center on Tuesday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points, nine assists, and five rebounds. Jalen Williams also chipped in with 19 points in the statement win.

After a slow start, Gilgeous-Alexander ignited in the third quarter, scoring 12 of the Thunder’s 32 points in the period, which they dominated 32-18.

Gilgeous-Alexander emphasised that he maintained the same mindset throughout the game, sticking to his usual approach.

“I didn’t particularly change my mindset, honestly,” Gilgeous-Alexander said postgame. “I just tried to continue to be aggressive and trust my work.”

Minnesota had the upper hand in the first half, leading 23-20 after the first quarter and 25-24 in the second. Julius Randle scored 20 points in the first two quarters to keep the Timberwolves in control early.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault admitted they struggled offensively in the first half but said being down by just four points at halftime was a significant boost for the team.

“For us to play as poorly as we did offensively in the first half and be down four was a major victory for us at halftime," Daigneault said.

The momentum shifted in the third quarter, with the Thunder going on a 10-0 run.

Kenrich Williams, who had seen limited action in the postseason, made an immediate impact with back-to-back baskets that helped Oklahoma City pull away.

One of the game’s most electrifying moments came with just under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Gilgeous-Alexander, seemingly off balance while driving to the basket, flipped the ball into the hoop mid-air while drawing a foul, extending the lead to 91-77.

Julius Randle finished with 28 points, and Anthony Edwards added 18 for the sixth-seeded Timberwolves.

It is pertinent to mention that Game two of the series will be played on Thursday in Oklahoma City.