Roston Chase opens up on his new role as West Indies Test captain

West Indies’ new Test captain Roston Chase leads his teammates in a victory lap after the fourth day of the first Test against England in Barbados on January 26, 2019. — AFP

BARBADOS: West Indies’ newly appointed Test captain Roston Chase has expressed heartfelt gratitude on being entrusted with one of the most storied roles in cricket.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, Chase said he was honoured to follow in the footsteps of Caribbean greats Frank Worrell, Garfield Sobers, Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards—captains who once shaped an era of dominance in world cricket.

Chase made it clear that he is ready to carry the weight of responsibility that comes with the position. He acknowledged the immense legacy of the role and the emotional weight of wearing the maroon cap as a leader.

"Captaining the West Indies is a great job to have, and there is a legacy attached to it. Playing for the West Indies means everything to me, so I am ready for the responsibilities which come with the job," he said.

The 33-year-old all-rounder with 49 Test matches under his belt recalled a pivotal moment in his youth—when his mother gave him a two-year deadline to prove he could make a career out of cricket.

"I was a student at the University of West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill at the time, and I would be taking a lot of leave to go and play like in the first-class competition. I was not cemented in the Barbados team at that stage. So my mother encouraged me, but gave me an ultimatum that I will be given two years to make myself a permanent fixture in the Barbados team or I will have to go to school permanently," Chase said.

He further said his passion for cricket ultimately won out over academics, and that parental challenge became a powerful motivator.

"I loved cricket more than school. I was always a good student, but cricket was my love. I worked hard, and I'm glad that she gave me that ultimatum because that really was the driving force for me to carry my cricket to the next level," he explained.

Chase also credited his father’s unwavering support as a cornerstone of his development as a cricketer. His father’s presence at matches and post-game feedback helped shape his approach to the sport.

"He would come and watch all my games, and talk to me about the game, [like] where I need to improve or I need to work on — the dos and don'ts," he concluded.

Although he has not played a Test match since March 2023, Chase was chosen as captain following what Cricket West Indies described as a detailed assessment process.

It is pertinent to mention that West Indies are scheduled to play just 13 Test matches during the 2025–27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. In addition to these, they also have a non-WTC Test lined up against Afghanistan in 2027. Chase’s first challenge as Test captain will be a three-match home series against Australia, starting on June 25 in Bridgetown.



