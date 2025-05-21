Major boost for Lahore Qalandars ahead of PSL 10 Eliminator against Karachi Kings

Lahore Qalandars' Rishad Hossain celebrates after picking two wickets in his first over during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank cricket stadium in Karachi on April 15, 2025. - PCB

Lahore Qalandars have received a timely boost ahead of their high-stakes Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 Eliminator clash against arch-rivals Karachi Kings, scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 22.

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has joined the Qalandars squad, stepping in as a replacement for Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza.

The franchise team announced his arrival in a post shared on their social media handles, along with a caption that stated, "Spin wizard in town! 🌀 Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz arrives in Lahore to join Lahore Qalandars for the remainder of the PSL.

Qalandars fans, let’s welcome our Qalandar brother!"

Raza departed the league to join Zimbabwe’s Test squad in London for their one-off match against England.

During a recent interview after signing with Lahore, Mehidy expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, despite the possibility of featuring in only one game.

"Of course it is exciting for me to join Lahore Qalandars," Mehidy said.

"It is technically the second time I have got a call-up to a franchise league. Nonetheless, it is a good opportunity for me to compete at a very high level. PSL is one of the top tournaments going around. I have done well in the past in the BPL, so I am confident that I can give my best," he added.

The 27-year-old also shared his hopes of using this opportunity to push for a comeback into Bangladesh’s T20I side.

He is currently not part of the squad playing a T20I series against the UAE in Sharjah, nor is he included in the upcoming three-match T20I series in Pakistan.

"I can get myself up to the mark in T20s, so that I am prepared for the selection opportunities ahead," he said. "Definitely I want to get back into the Bangladesh [T20I] team, and this is one of the ways I can improve myself in the format."

Meanwhile, fellow Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who also joined the Qalandars recently, made his PSL 10 debut on Sunday against Peshawar Zalmi.

However, it proved to be a difficult outing for the veteran, as he was dismissed for a golden duck and went wicketless, conceding 18 runs in two overs.

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman (both platinum), Haris Rauf and Kusal Perera (all diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan and Zaman Khan (all gold), David Wiese, Asif Ali, Asif Afridi, Muhammad Akhlaq and Rishad Hossain (all silver), Momin Qamar and Momin Azab (both emerging), Muhammad Naeem, Salman Ali Mirza, Shakib Al Hasan and Tom Curran, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (all supplementary).