Jannik Sinner set to bring in new coach after Italian Open defeat

Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during the final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on May 18, 2025. — Reuters

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is reportedly making a major change to his coaching setup, with former Rafael Nadal coach Carlos Moyá expected to join his team following his recent loss in the final of the Italian Open.

According to media reports, Moyá is being considered as a replacement for Darren Cahill, who is expected to retire at the end of this season. If confirmed, this would mark Moyá’s second major coaching role after a successful stint with Nadal.

A few weeks ago, the 1998 Roland Garros champion revealed he had received several coaching offers but emphasised that he was prioritising time with his family and taking an indefinite sabbatical.

“Maybe in a few months or years I’ll change my mind, but right now, I’m enjoying this moment. After so many years of traveling and competition, a detox period was very much needed. I’m not bored at all,” Moyá told reporters during an event in Madrid.

Sinner’s move is part of a broader overhaul of his support team, which began last summer when he parted ways with both his trainer and physiotherapist.

The shake-up came after he tested positive for the banned substance clostebol during the 2024 Indian Wells tournament, resulting in a three-month suspension that he served ahead of the Rome Masters 1000.

Sinner’s latest setback came in the final of the Italian Open, where he was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets, 7-6(5), 6-1, ending his impressive 26-match winning streak.