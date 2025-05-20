Red Bull warns McLaren of ‘conflict’ boosting Verstappen’s title hopes

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium with a trophy after winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on May 18, 2025. — Reuters

Max Verstappen secured his second victory of the 2025 Formula 1 season with a commanding performance at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, signaling a strong turnaround for Red Bull.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner suggested on Tuesday that the self-interest of McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri could play into Verstappen’s hands as the championship unfolds.

At the race, McLaren’s once-dominant MCL39 showed signs of struggle, raising questions about their team strategy.

Lando Norris, running on fresher tyres, urged teammate Oscar Piastri to let him pass. Norris eventually overtook Piastri without explicit team orders, finishing second while Piastri came in third.

After the race, Horner explained how Verstappen capitalised on low tyre degradation and the advantages provided by the Virtual Safety Car and full Safety Car periods to outpace the McLaren drivers.

“Oscar had obviously pushed quite hard early on, and you could see he was starting to get a little bit of graining on that front-right tyre,” Horner told the media.

“So, it was borderline whether it was going to be a two-stop or one-stop strategy.

“They decided on the two-stop, but the long 27-second pitlane here caused them to lose valuable time.

“That put Oscar into heavy traffic, which was a big disadvantage. Max was able to keep running, and the tyre degradation was extremely low,” Horner added.

“Even with Lando in clean air behind him, Max managed to maintain a comfortable nine-and-a-half-second lead.

“Then the final Safety Car period came, and both Max and Lando pitted, but Lando rejoined behind Oscar. You’ve got two drivers from McLaren fighting hard for the World Championship, and that created a challenging dynamic,” he concluded.