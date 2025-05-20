Warwickshire seek clarity from PCB over Hasan Ali’s availability

Warwickshire's Hassan Ali warms up ahead of day one of the Vitality County Championship match at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton. — AFP

Warwickshire County Cricket Club is seeking clarification from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the availability of fast bowler Hasan Ali.

The 30-year-old pacer was signed by the Bears on an all-formats deal, initially scheduled to run from May 29 until the end of the season.

However, following a recent development, Hasan has been awarded a central contract by the PCB, casting doubt on his full-season availability.

He is now expected to make his first appearance for Warwickshire in the T20 Blast fixture against Derbyshire on June 8.

The club has also been informed that Hasan will be unavailable for two upcoming County Championship matches against Somerset and Sussex, starting on June 22 and June 29 respectively.

While Hasan may feature in up to five more T20 matches in July, Warwickshire is seeking confirmation from the PCB regarding his potential return for the knockout stages, should the team progress beyond the group phase.

"We believed we had assurances he would not be involved with the Pakistan side this summer. But a change of management at the PCB has meant he's been given a central contract and won't be able to support us throughout the season as expected," said chief executive Stuart Cain.

Cain also highlighted the broader issue of player availability: "With the financial incentives associated with franchise cricket around the globe, and the expanded international schedule, it's very hard to find players that will both improve the squad and be available for the majority of the summer."

In addition to Hasan Ali’s situation, Warwickshire will also be without Australian all-rounder Beau Webster for the start of the T20 Blast.

Webster has been named in Australia’s squad for the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa, followed by a tour of the West Indies.

"Beau has settled in well at Edgbaston, making a big difference on and off the field, but his performances over the winter for Australia always meant this was a possibility," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Warwickshire’s next fixture is a County Championship match against local rivals Worcestershire at New Road on Friday.