Kashif Ali eyes permanent spot in Pakistan's Test squad

Kashif Ali of Kent celebrates taking the wicket of Kiran Carlson of Glamorgan during Day One of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two match between Kent and Glamorgan at The Spitfire Ground on May 09, 2025 in Canterbury. — AFP

LONDON: Pakistan’s rising fast bowler Kashif Ali is hopeful that his strong first-class performances and ongoing stint with English county side Kent will help him cement a regular spot in Pakistan’s Test team.

From making his Test debut at home against the West Indies to playing county cricket in England for the first time, the 30-year-old fast bowler says he is experiencing the most “blessed” phase of his life — both professionally and personally.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground after a match between Kent CCC and hosts Middlesex CCC, Kashif reflected on his journey so far.

“Alhamdulillah, it’s been a special year,” said Kashif. “I made my Test debut and soon after got the opportunity to play for Kent. Adjusting to new conditions — the weather, pitches, and overall environment — isn’t easy, but I’m really happy with how things have gone so far.”

A consistent performer on Pakistan’s domestic circuit, Kashif views county cricket as a major step forward in his career. In the five County Championship matches he has played to date, he has taken 11 wickets.

“The facilities, structure, and support systems here are on another level,” he noted. “Cricket is the same everywhere, but the professional environment here truly allows you to perform at your best.”

Kashif credits Kent head coach Adam Hollioake, a former member of Pakistan’s national coaching staff, for easing his transition into county cricket.

“He’s very friendly and encouraging. We clicked within just a couple of sessions,” said Kashif.

Playing at Lord’s — the “Home of Cricket” — was a dream come true for the Rawalpindi-born pacer.

“As a young boy in Rawalpindi, I used to hear about Lord’s and wonder what it would be like. Playing here was surreal. It truly feels like the home of cricket — from the crowd and the atmosphere to even the amazing food during the breaks,” he laughed.

Earlier this year, Kashif earned his maiden Test cap when he debuted in Multan, selected as the lone fast bowler in Pakistan’s Test XI against the West Indies.

“Representing Pakistan in Test cricket was a huge honour — a moment of pride for me, my wife, my parents, and the entire family. It’s a feeling that’s hard to put into words,” he said.

However, 2024 has been memorable for more than just cricketing reasons. Kashif also became a father this year.

“My daughter was born just before my Test debut, and since then, everything has changed beautifully. She’s been a source of strength and motivation for me. I truly believe she brought me good luck,” he shared with a smile.

Kashif’s cricketing journey began in 2010, inspired by fellow Rawalpindi native and legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

“Watching Shoaib Bhai made me fall in love with fast bowling. His energy, aggression, and passion left a huge impression on me,” he recalled.

Looking ahead, Kashif remains focused on maintaining form and consistency to secure a long-term place in the national side.

“InshaAllah, my goal is to keep performing and stay in contention. That’s how you keep your place — through consistency,” he emphasized.

With a promising county season underway and the support of his family, coaches, and mentors, Kashif Ali is not only making a name for himself in first-class cricket but also laying a strong foundation for what he hopes will be a long and impactful international career.