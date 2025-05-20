Saud Shakeel names two stars for future Pakistan call-up

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel addressing the media ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 Qualifier against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 20, 2025. — Reporter

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel has expressed strong confidence in two young talents, Hassan Nawaz and Khawaja Nafay, calling them promising prospects for Pakistan’s national cricket team.

Speaking ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 Qualifier against defending champions Islamabad United, scheduled for May 21 in Lahore, Saud praised their performances and potential.

“Hassan Nawaz played all kinds of shots and was instrumental in our victories,” Saud said. “The performances of players like Hassan Nawaz and Khawaja Nafay are very encouraging signs for Pakistan cricket. Both are talented players who have the potential to represent Pakistan at the international level in the near future.”

Hassan has been one of the standout performers for the Gladiators in the ongoing PSL 10.

He is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament, having scored 317 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of 63.40 and a strike rate of 159.29.

His run tally includes two half-centuries and one century, demonstrating his consistency and match-winning abilities.

Saud Shakeel also reflected on the Gladiators’ campaign so far, highlighting the team’s progress and mindset heading into the crucial qualifier match.

"We have played quite good cricket throughout the entire PSL. The aim of finishing at the top in the league stage is that you have played good cricket. Right now, the focus is entirely on the qualifier to secure a place in the final," he said.

While pleased with the team’s performance, the opening batter emphasised that there is still room for improvement.

"There is always room for improvement in every department. Khawaja Nafay got a chance and performed well. We played the entire tournament with Finn Allen; we have not yet discussed the final eleven or who will play at which position," he said.

The 29-year-old also reflected on the team’s performance and praised Hassan Nawaz’s impact.

"In tournaments, we didn’t have a good start initially, but later made a good comeback with the batting. When Hassan Nawaz was picked, there was confidence in him. In the beginning, there was no clarity about Hassan Nawaz’s batting order; no matter how much credit Hassan gets, it will be less," he concluded.

For the unversed, the 2018 champions topped the PSL 10 points table with seven wins and two defeats in 10 games, with one match washed out due to rain.