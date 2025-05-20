Manchester United receive boost ahead of Europa league final

Manchester United players during training at rafford Training Centre in Carrington on May 20, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester United have received a major boost ahead of their Europa League final clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, as Leny Yoro, Diogo Dalot, and Joshua Zirkzee returned to training on Tuesday.

The trio joined the full squad at Carrington during the morning session as preparations continue for the highly anticipated showdown in Bilbao.

Yoro had been sidelined since sustaining a foot injury in the match against West Ham on May 11, which caused him to miss the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Friday. Meanwhile, both Zirkzee and Dalot have been out for longer periods.

Zirkzee has missed the last eight matches after suffering a hamstring injury during the game against Newcastle on April 13.

Dalot, recovering from a calf injury, has been absent for seven games and last featured against Lyon in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final.

Manchester United will closely monitor the fitness of Yoro, Zirkzee, and Dalot before making any decisions on their availability for the final against Spurs.

In contrast, Matthijs de Ligt is expected to miss the final after missing training on Tuesday.

The defender has been out since sustaining a knee injury in the 4-3 defeat to Brentford on May 4 and was seen training separately from the squad.

United secured their spot in the Europa League final with an impressive 7-1 aggregate victory over Athletic Bilbao in the semi-final.

Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the final after a 5-1 aggregate win against Bodø/Glimt.