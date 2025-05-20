Double injury blow for Ireland ahead of West Indies ODI series

Ireland's Mark Adair celebrates taking a wicket during their third ODI against South Africa in Abu Dhabi on October 7, 2024. — Cricket Ireland

Ireland have suffered a double setback ahead of their upcoming one-day international (ODI) series against West Indies, with key players Craig Young and Curtis Campher ruled out due to injuries.

Veteran pacer Young sustained a hamstring injury while playing for the North West Warriors against Leinster Lightning last week.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Campher, 26, fractured a finger during a net session on Monday. Their absence further depletes Ireland’s seam attack, already weakened by the injuries to Mark Adair, Graham Hume, and Fionn Hand.

To fill the gaps, Cricket Ireland has called up 19-year-old Jordan Neill and 26-year-old Stephen Doheny for the ODI series.

The three-match series against the West Indies will be played in Clontarf on May 21, 23, and 25.

This marks West Indies’ first tour of Ireland since 2019. Following the ODIs, the Caribbean side will travel to England for a white-ball series, before returning to Ireland for three T20 Internationals at Bready in June.

On Wednesday, Cricket Ireland officially announced their squads for the full white-ball series against West Indies, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is.

Experienced top-order batter Paul Stirling will lead Ireland in both formats, with Lorcan Tucker named vice-captain.

The most notable omission from the ODI squad is Mark Adair, who continues to recover from injury. However, he remains in contention for the T20I series, scheduled after a two-and-a-half-week break.

Ireland have also included three uncapped players in their squads — Cade Carmichael, Tom Mayes, and Liam McCarthy — all of whom impressed during the Ireland Wolves' recent tour of the UAE. Carmichael and Mayes feature in the ODI squad, while McCarthy has been selected for both formats.

Reacting to the announced squads, national Men's selector Andrew White particularly praised the three uncapped players for showcasing their brilliance on the Ireland Wolves tour of UAE last month.

"Cade Carmichael has been in the pathway for several years now. His talent, stroke play, and resilience were on full display for the Wolves in April, and his rise over the last couple of years is a real demonstration of how consistent performances - and his ability to adapt his game to conditions - have been recognised with an International call-up.

"In a similar vein, two seam bowlers - Liam McCarthy and Tom Mayes - have also been recognised for consistency and demonstrating the ability to step their game up a level at each time of asking. Both players offer something different to the squad - Mayes with his height and accuracy, while McCarthy brings a slightly different dynamic to our attack and will certainly challenge the batters techniques."

Ireland ODI Squad:

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Stephen Doheny, Cade Carmichael, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Jordan Neill

Ireland T20I Squad:

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young