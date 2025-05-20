Claressa Shields announces end of MMA career on TV show

An undated picture of Claressa Shields. — Reuters

Women’s boxing champion Claressa Shields revealed on Tuesday during a television interview that she is officially retiring from MMA, citing injuries and time constraints as key factors in her decision.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and undisputed boxing champion, who made her MMA debut in 2021 under the Professional Fighters League (PFL), confirmed her exit from the sport during the interview.

Shields, a trailblazer in boxing with world titles across five weight classes, ventured into MMA to test herself in a new discipline.

However, Shields admitted that the demands of training—along with sustaining two broken arms during her career—ultimately led to her decision.

"MMA is done, sweetheart. It was fun, but I don’t have enough time to train for it," Shields said. "It takes six to eight months just to get ready to defend takedowns. Even though I got a lot better, I put in the time—I got my arm broken twice."

Shields also acknowledged that her family had reservations about her MMA career, but she pursued it to prove her versatility as a fighter.

"My family never wanted me to do it. I did it because I wanted to prove a point—and I proved that point," she said.

Despite her departure from MMA, Shields had previously envisioned big matchups, including potential fights against PFL stars Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco.

"I did have aspirations of being PFL MMA world champion, fighting Kayla Harrison one day or Larissa Pacheco. I had those dreams," she admitted. "But I’m already great in boxing, and to be great like that in MMA, I would have to train at least three or four years consistently."