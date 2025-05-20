Jack Doohan urges fans to stop harassing his family after Alpine exit

Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan is seen ahead of qualification at Imola on May 17, 2025. — Reuters

Australian racing driver Jack Doohan has appealed to Formula 1 fans to stop harassing his family online following his departure from Alpine after just six races into the current season, ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Doohan has reportedly been subjected to online abuse, which he believes is largely coming from supporters of Franco Colapinto — the driver who replaced him at Alpine.

Taking to social media on Monday, the 21-year-old condemned the harassment and called out the circulation of false narratives targeting him and his family.

"As you can clearly see, the story circulating above is completely false,” Doohan wrote on Instagram.

“It was fabricated by Argentine fans attempting to portray me and my family in a negative light. They edited the original content to make it appear as though my father posted it, which is entirely untrue. Please stop harassing my family. I didn’t think I would have to get to this point,” he added.

Subsequently, Doohan addressed the situation with a clarification, explaining: "The source is not Argentine. However, multiple Argentine outlets falsely reported the fabricated image, which triggered the online abuse toward my family."

Alpine has since released an official statement condemning the abuse directed at Doohan and his family, emphasising their stance against any form of online harassment.

The controversy follows a broader trend of toxic behavior from sections of the fanbase.

Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda also faced online abuse from Colapinto fans after a minor incident with the Argentine driver during first practice in Imola.

Speaking to the media, Tsunoda defended Doohan and criticised the targeted attacks.

"I heard about it, but to be honest, I guess it’s not just about me if I heard correctly,” Tsunoda said. “They’re going everywhere, to be honest, and then they’re going for Jack. Jack didn’t do anything wrong and they’re going for it, so that’s a bit unnecessary.”