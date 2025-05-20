Paddy Pimblett denies claims of excessive weight gain after UFC 314

An undated photo of British MMA fighter Paddy Pimblett. — @PaddyTheBaddy/X

English professional mixed martial artist (MMA) Paddy Pimblett has dismissed claims that he gained 40 pounds since his fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 314, calling the rumors "mad."

The lightweight contender weighed in at 156 pounds before his April showdown with Chandler. However, just a week after the fight, Pimblett surprised fans by revealing his weight had climbed to 198 pounds.

Addressing the speculation, Pimblett clarified that his weight gain occurred during the 24 hours between the weigh-in and the fight, rather than from unhealthy habits afterward.

“It’s funny, innit? It’s mad. People think I put on like 30 or 40 pounds,” Pimblett said in response to fan reactions about his post-fight weight.

“My face looks a bit chubby. I weigh in at 156, but people say, ‘Oh, he’s put on 40 pounds.’

I haven’t, because I walk into the cage the next day at around 185 pounds.

So, I put on like 10 to 15 pounds from what I actually walk in at.”

Pimblett admitted to making some mistakes earlier in his career but emphasised that his last two fights have been handled professionally.

“I used to do some stupid stuff when I was younger, but in the last two fights, I’ve done everything properly. I do it perfectly,” he added.

“I always see comments on YouTube like, ‘Oh, he’s going to struggle to make weight soon.’

My last weight cut was the easiest I’ve ever done.”

Looking ahead, Pimblett is one win away from a potential lightweight title shot. The English fighter is targeting a bout with former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

A victory over Gaethje would position Pimblett to face the winner of the Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira fight at UFC 317 on June 28, which will crown the new 155-pound champion.

“I know for a fact that if I beat Gaethje, I’m next in line,” Pimblett stated.

“It could be next for me, yeah. It’s just whether he says yes or not, isn’t it? He’d be fighting down the rankings again.

I’d like to fight him in Abu Dhabi in October, that Pay-per-view. That’s when I want to fight. That’s what I’ll be gearing towards, and after what I did to Chandler, I think I’d finish Justin Gaethje,” he concluded.