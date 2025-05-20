NWT20: Conquerors storm into final; Stars and Challengers face off in qualifier

Stars' Tuba Hassan (left) and Challengers' Sadaf Shamas were adjudged Players of the Match during the National Women’s T20 Tournament (NWT20) in Karachi on May 20, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The Conquerors have secured a place in the final of the National Women’s T20 Tournament (NWT20), scheduled for Saturday. Meanwhile, the Stars and Challengers—both coming off strong performances—will face off in a Qualifier on Thursday to determine the second finalist.

Stars defeated Conquerors by five wickets here at the Oval Academy Ground on Tuesday.

Batting first, Conquerors managed 119/7 in their allotted 20 overs, with Syeda Aroob Shah scoring 46 and Najiha Alvi remaining unbeaten on 43.

For the Stars, Anosha Nasir and Tuba Hassan picked up two wickets each.

Stars successfully chased down the target in the 18th over, finishing at 120/5. Huraina Sajjad top-scored with 38, while Tuba contributed a crucial 26.

Nashra Sandhu claimed two wickets for Conquerors. Tuba was adjudged Player of the Match for her impactful all-round performance.

Despite the loss, Conquerors faced no setback in their campaign. Their consistent performances and top position on the points table ensured direct qualification to the final.

In another match held at the National Bank Stadium, Challengers produced a dominant performance to beat Strikers by 77 runs.

Batting first, Challengers posted a strong total of 168/7 in 20 overs, with Sadaf Shamas leading the charge with a composed 53 and Yusra Amir adding 39 runs.

While chasing the target of 169, Strikers were bowled out for just 91 runs, despite a fighting 34 from Eyman Fatima.

The rest of the batting lineup struggled to cope with the disciplined bowling attack.

Rabia Rani delivered a stellar spell, taking 3/1 in her four overs. Noreen Yaqoob also impressed with 3/39.

Sadaf was named Player of the Match for her match-winning contributions.

Stars and Challengers will now face each other again in the Qualifier on Thursday. The winner will book their place in Saturday’s final against the Conquerors.