Qalandars' Asif Ali backs players' professionalism ahead of PSL 10 eliminator vs Kings

Lahore Qalandars' middle-order batter Asif Ali speaks during the media conference ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 Eliminator against Karachi Kings in Lahore on May 20, 2025

LAHORE: Pakistan’s experienced middle-order batter Asif Ali, representing Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, has shared his thoughts ahead of the crucial match against Karachi Kings.

Speaking ahead of the Eliminator scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 22, Asif acknowledged the heightened pressure of the knockout stage but expressed confidence in the professionalism of all players involved.

“It’s the knockout stage and a big match, so naturally, there will be pressure,” Asif said. “However, all the players are professionals, and I don’t think anyone will let the pressure affect their performance.”

The right-handed batter also commented on the team combination and recent performances.

"With the combination that has been made, hopefully, there will be good cricket. In the previous matches, batting was not going well, the team combination has been made, hopefully, we will go with the same combination. Sam Billings was performing; when a player like him leaves, it affects the combination," he said.

Reflecting on setbacks, the middle-order batsman highlighted the importance of learning from mistakes.

“If you lose a match, you review the errors and work on improving them. Every player has goals, and my focus remains on the upcoming games. If Pakistan or the selectors need me, I am ready to serve,” he said.

The 33-year-old also addressed rumors regarding his international comeback.

“I am playing cricket and haven’t given much thought to a comeback, nor is it my primary goal right now. If the selectors needed me, they would have called me up. I believe they don’t need me at this moment,” Asif stated humbly.

“I celebrated a special occasion recently, but I stay grounded and focused on my game,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the two-time PSL champions Lahore Qalandars led by Shaheen Afridi secured their place in the playoffs after finishing fourth in the points table.

They ended the group stage with five wins, four defeats, and one match washed out due to rain in 10 games.