BCCI extends extra time for IPL 2025 matches; here's why

Gujarat Titans' opening duo of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan exhausted after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Delhi Capitals in Delhi on May 18, 2025. — BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revised the playing conditions for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, extending the extra waiting period for all matches from 60 to 120 minutes.

This change, effective from Tuesday, May 20, applies to both league and playoff matches and is aimed at mitigating disruptions caused by the early onset of monsoon rains.

"Previously, the Match Playing Conditions stipulated that for league matches, a period of 60 minutes of extra time was available to commence the match in the event of a delay. In playoff matches, this time was extended to 120 minutes," the BCCI said in a communique to the franchises.

"In light of the current threat of rain and the revised schedule, the IPL Governing Council has decided that effective May 20, 2025, all IPL matches (including league matches) will have a period of 120 minutes of extra time to commence the match," the official added.

The update comes after the tournament resumed following a brief hiatus. The IPL will now conclude on June 3, 2025.

With multiple cities experiencing unseasonal rain, the IPL Governing Council has amended Clause 13.7.3 of the Match Playing Conditions exclusively for the 2025 edition.

In an effort to ensure completion of full 20-over matches, especially for the nine remaining games in the league stage, the IPL has adopted the extended extra time, which was previously reserved only for playoff fixtures.

Eight of the remaining matches are scheduled in the evening, while the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match on May 25 is an afternoon fixture. According to the revised timing regulations, evening matches that usually conclude by 10:50 PM IST can now start as late as 9:30 PM.

Similarly, afternoon games, usually scheduled to finish by 6:50 PM, can begin as late as 5:30 PM. The cut-off time for a minimum five-over match is now 7:56 PM for afternoon games and 11:56 PM for evening fixtures, including the mandatory 10-minute changeover.

So far in the 2025 season, rain has caused three match abandonments — PBKS vs KKR in Kolkata, SRH vs DC in Hyderabad, and RCB vs KKR in Bengaluru.

Two other matches, including PBKS' win over RCB and GT’s victory over MI, were shortened due to weather interruptions.

Additionally, RCB’s final home game against SRH on May 23 has been relocated to Lucknow due to a yellow alert issued by the meteorological department in Bengaluru, which forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city until Thursday.