England announce playing XI for one-off Test against Zimbabwe

England have confirmed their playing XI for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, with Essex seamer Sam Cook set to make his Test debut.

Head coach Brendon McCullum announced the lineup two days ahead of the match, which begins on Thursday.

Cook will be part of a refreshed seam attack that also features the return of Nottinghamshire pacer Josh Tongue. Tongue impressed during two Tests at Lord's in 2023 but has spent much of the last two years sidelined with injury.

Gus Atkinson, England’s breakout star of the 2024 home summer, completes the pace trio. Shoaib Bashir retains his spot as the team’s frontline spinner.

Test captain Ben Stokes is also expected to contribute with the ball, marking his return to competitive cricket for the first time since the Test tour of New Zealand in December. Stokes underwent hamstring surgery in January.

Matthew Potts, who was included in England’s white-ball squads for the upcoming series against West Indies, misses out.

Batter James Rew, a late addition to the squad after Jordan Cox sustained a side strain, has also been left out of the final XI.

Cook's selection comes in the wake of James Anderson’s retirement from Test cricket and the continued absence of Chris Woakes due to a long-term injury.

With only 13 Test caps among them—11 for Atkinson and two for Tongue—the seam attack has a notably inexperienced look.

Reflecting on his call-up, Cook said, "I think I've been pretty positive."

"In professional sport, you're going to have setbacks and injuries and that sort of thing, but always having that goal to work towards has made me still driven. I'm probably grateful for it, but it's not something I'd consider to have passed at any point," he added.

Cook boosted his chances over the winter by opting out of several lucrative T20 franchise offers to represent the England Lions on their tour of Australia.

He impressed in the unofficial Test in Sydney, dispelling doubts about his ability to perform with the Kookaburra ball in overseas conditions.

"I feel, at 27, a better cricketer for the experiences I've had in the game," he said. "I think the Lions programme and being in and around the Test set-up over the last few years has made that transition into the squad pretty seamless, and I felt very welcomed. The environment's been fantastic to be a part of. I'm just excited at the prospect of what's to come and trying to get stuck in and take some wickets."

England Playing XI for Zimbabwe Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), James Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Sam Cook, Shoaib Bashir