Amelie Mauresmo highlights crucial start for Iga Swiatek at French Open

French Open Tournament Director Amelie Mauresmo believes the early rounds of the tournament will be crucial for defending champion Iga Swiatek to regain her confidence.

Swiatek, who has struggled this clay season, has won only six matches on the surface so far. She was defeated in the quarter-final of the Stuttgart Open by Jelena Ostapenko and lost to Coco Gauff in the semi-final of the Madrid Open.

The Polish star also suffered an early exit in Rome, failing to defend her title after a third-round loss to Danielle Collins.

Mauresmo noted Swiatek’s early arrival in Paris, suggesting that the French Open is a special tournament for the Polish player. The former world number one believes Swiatek came early to fully immerse herself in the unique atmosphere of Roland Garros.

“She came very early this year, and she hasn’t had many wins on clay this season,” Mauresmo said. “I think she wants to really soak in the atmosphere of this centre court — the court she loves, maybe her favourite court on the planet.”

“It’s nice to see her come so early. I think it’s one of the first times that we have this kind of player, a high-profile player, coming so early in the tournament,” he added.

Mauresmo emphasised that the initial rounds will be key for Swiatek to build momentum and regain confidence.

“I think the beginning of the tournament will be key, definitely, to have this confidence going again. You need these first few matches, one, two, three, to get the rhythm going, get the confidence a little bit higher, getting it up a little bit," he said.

“But Iga on this court is always dangerous. She’s always going to be a problem to any player she’s going to face,” he concluded.