Spain to host 2027 UEFA Champions League final

An undated picture of Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium. — AFP

MADRID: Spain has been confirmed as the host country for the 2027 UEFA Champions League final, which will take place at Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium, Sports Minister Pilar Alegria announced on Tuesday.

The Metropolitano Stadium, which hosted the 2019 Champions League final where Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, is set to welcome football fans again on June 5, 2027, for one of Europe’s most prestigious sporting events.

UEFA had initially reopened the bidding process for the 2027 final after Milan’s San Siro was removed from contention due to concerns over ongoing renovations. Other candidates included the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. However, with Spain’s official bid now approved, the Metropolitano Stadium has been confirmed as the host venue.

Rafael Louzán, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), expressed enthusiasm for Spain’s capacity to host major European finals and voiced hopes for other Spanish cities, such as Seville, to host future events.

"Why not request, with the support of the Spanish Federation, for Seville to host an upcoming European final? We will propose this to UEFA because we have the right venue and city for it," Rafael said.

Meanwhile, attention turns to the 2025 UEFA Champions League final, scheduled for June 1 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Inter Milan in a highly anticipated clash. Inter Milan secured their place after a hard-fought semi-final victory over Barcelona, while PSG triumphed over Arsenal to reach the final.

The 2025 final promises an exciting showdown between two of Europe’s elite clubs, with PSG aiming to win their first Champions League title and Inter Milan seeking to add another chapter to their illustrious history.