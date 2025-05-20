When will PCB announce Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series?

Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha celebrates after dismissing Kane Williamson during the tri-nation ODI series final against New Zealand at the National Bank stadium in Karachi on February 14, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to announce the squad for the upcoming three-match home T20I series against Bangladesh by the end of this week, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The series, which is scheduled to be hosted in Pakistan, initially faced scheduling conflicts due to cross-border tensions between both the neighboring countries.

These tensions not only disrupted the planned T20I series but also led to the temporary suspension of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

PSL 10, which was originally set to conclude on May 18, was briefly suspended but resumed on May 17. The final is now scheduled for May 25.

Bangladesh was initially set to arrive in Pakistan on May 21 in two groups for a five-match T20I series, with the opening match planned for May 25 in Faisalabad.

However, due to logistical challenges and evolving security considerations, the tour has been revised to a three-match series.

The confirmation came following a productive meeting between PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials, including BCB chairman Nazmul Abedeen and President Farooq Ahmed.

Following positive discussions, both boards agreed to proceed with the tour despite earlier concerns.

According to sources, the series will now kick off on May 27, with the remaining two matches expected to be played with a day's gap, concluding on May 31.

Regarding squad selection, sources previously revealed that the PCB had shortlisted five strong contenders — four experienced players and one emerging talent — for the upcoming series.

The names under consideration include Sahibzada Farhan, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf and young pacer Ali Raza.

For the unversed, the PCB is reportedly maintaining its recent approach of testing emerging talent.

As a result, star players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are unlikely to be included in the squad for this series.

Notably, Babar and Rizwan have not featured in a T20I match since December 2024.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha will continue to lead the team after being named captain for the recent five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which they lost 4-1.