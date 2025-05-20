Lennox Lewis predicts winner of Daniel Dubois vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch

An undated photo of British boxer Daniel Dubois and Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk. — Instagram

Legendary heavyweight Lennox Lewis has backed Daniel Dubois to emerge victorious in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, scheduled for July 19 at Wembley Stadium.

Usyk, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist, turned professional after his amateur success and quickly rose to prominence.

He became the undisputed cruiserweight champion before moving up to the heavyweight division, where he replicated his dominance by defeating top-tier opponents like Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua, and Tyson Fury.

The Ukrainian remains undefeated in his professional career, boasting a perfect 23-0 record. Now, he aims to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion when he faces Dubois again at Wembley.

Lennox Lewis, the last undisputed heavyweight champion, believes Dubois has grown significantly since their first encounter and is capable of dethroning Usyk.

“I’m thinking he’s ready. He’s been through the trials and tribulations. He’s the king slayer. He’s got the power. He’s been there before. He was just there, he knocked [Usyk] down, so he knows what he needs to do. It would be great for him to do it, another man from Great Britain,” Lewis said.

“It’s not an easy task, but he’s definitely the man that can go through with it. He’s done the work. He’s gone through the pedigree. He’s a certified world champion and I think he has big hopes on doing it. He’s going to do it,” he added.

Regardless of the outcome, the winner of the fight will be obligated to defend the WBO title in their next bout against former champion Joseph Parker.